GOUVERNEUR - On Sunday December 29th, Paula Towne passed away at her home in Gouverneur surrounded by loved ones. Over the past three months, the outpouring of support from the community helped give her strength as she battled cancer. Born in Rochester on July 18th, 1948, Paula is survived by her four children and their partners, Jessie Bishop and Bart Bishop (Gouverneur), Mason Wolak and Melissa Perreria and their daughter Avery (Alexandria, VA), Clinton Langevin and Amy Norris and their son Jasper (Toronto, ON), and Daniel and Jessalyn Langevin (Denver, CO).
For over forty-five years she called the North Country home and embodied the independent spirit of the area, with a consummate work ethic as an artist and creative soul. Paula’s home gallery, Trinkets, showcased her diverse artistic talents that included acrylic, oil and watercolor painting, pen and ink drawing, portraiture, logo/typesetting, woodburning, and rug making. She drew inspiration from the beauty of upstate New York, winning multiple awards at area art shows for her nature-based woodburnings. Over a twenty-year period, Paula completed portraits of every member of each senior class at Gouverneur High School. In addition to her numerous artistic achievements, Paula was also an active teacher, giving independent art lessons to hundreds of students in the area.
She was born the fourth child of five to Kay and Charlie Rysewyk (Rochester). Her surviving siblings are brothers Jim and Doug Rysewyk, and sisters Carol Lynch and Barb Thompson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paula’s name to either the Cancer Research Institute @ cancerresearch.org or the St. Lawrence Arts Council @ slcartscouncil.org.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Her family is hosting a get together at her home following the service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
