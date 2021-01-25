LOWVILLE- Pauline A. Smith,77, River Street Lowville passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021at University Hospital, Syracuse.
Due to Covid there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Church, 5457 Shady Ave, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Pauline is survived by three children and their spouses, Donald and Kimberly Hill of Watertown; Sandra and Dewane Griffin of Central Square; Donna and Scott Olin of Glenfield; one brother and his wife, Fredrick and Patsy Smith of Lowville; one sister, Rose Bauer, of Parish N.Y.; two half-brothers, Jerome Smith of Corning, Robert Smith of Utica; two half-sisters, Dianne Cannan of Watson, Marie Morey and her companion Calvin of Gloversville; an adopted brother, Douglas and Bridget McLane of Deer River; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 on the way, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her longtime companion, Andrew Mason, Sr., a brother, Walter Smith, her twin brother, Paul Smith, and two half-brothers Duane and Harold Smith.
Pauline was born on February 6, 1943 in Boonville, the daughter of Aloysius and Inez Leffingwell Smith. She attended Constableville School and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1962. A first marriage to Richard E. Hill ended in divorce. She had a brief marriage to John Chubb, he later passed away.
Pauline was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church in Lowville. She worked at several area restaurants, including Beaches Landing and Greystone Manor and was a cook at Pewter Mug bar and restaurant in Watertown. She enjoyed puzzles, knitting, crocheting, and chatting on Facebook. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.