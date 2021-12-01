Pauline Doris Ferguson McCue, 92, of Burlington passed away at Alamance Regional Medical Center on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
A native of Rochester, NY, she was the wife of Paul E. McCue, who survives and the daughter of Glenn and Eva Ferguson, both deceased. She was a retired secretary and a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Haw River.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Ann McCue Gross (Jeffrey) of Fishkill, NY; son, John Paul McCue (Tracy Page) of Mebane; daughter, Jennifer McCue of Bahama, NC; and two grandchildren, Alice Owens and Mitchell McCue.
The funeral service will be conducted at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1004 E. Main St., Haw River, NC 27258, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. by The Rev. Miriam Saxon.
Rich & Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory in Graham is assisting the family.
Condolences may be offered, as well as a more complete obituary, online at www.richandthompson.com.
