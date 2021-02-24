Greenville South Carolina – Pauline I. (Emlaw) Monica, 90, passed away February 12, 2021 at Windsor House Assisted Living in Greenville, South Carolina. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born in Malone, she was the daughter of Alton & Dorothy (Cheney) Emlaw. She attended school in Nicholville, New York. On December 24, 1949, Pauline married Marvel Monica. He predeceased her in April 1979. From 1979-1998 Pauline worked at St. Lawrence Central School in the Custodial Department in Brasher Falls, New York.
Surviving are her daughter Patti (Dan) Tippie of Greenville, South Carolina, two grandchildren, Jeffrey Monica, and Tricia (David) Troester and three great grandchildren Samuel Troester, Benjamin Troester, and Micah Troester.
Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her son, Marty Monica, her brother, Lloyd Emlaw, her Sister-in-law, Jean Emlaw, as well as her grandson, Michael Monica.
Memorial donations in Pauline’s honor may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
A graveside service will be held May 15, 2021, at 10 A.M. in the Mound Hill Cemetery, Nicholville, New York.
During this pandemic, please take a moment to reach out to the Monica family on the “Tribute Wall” at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com.
