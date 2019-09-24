MASSENA – Pauline M. Ashley, 80, a longtime resident of Barnhart Road, passed away early Sunday morning September 22, 2019 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena.
Pauline was born June 29, 1939 in Massena, the daughter of the late Andrew and Max (Fortier) Beaudoin and attended Massena schools. A marriage to Lowell Ashley ended in divorce.
She was homemaker and devoted mother to her son and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Edward; 4 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her 14 siblings.
A celebration of her life will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
