MASSENA - Pauline R. “Polly” Hall, 93, a longtime resident of Bayley Road, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at The Oaks in Flower Mound, Texas.
Polly was born on July 24, 1929, in Fowler, New York, the daughter of the late Guy and Helen (Barnes) Sullivan. She attended schools in East Pitcairn and later graduated from Canton Central School. She continued her education at North Country Community College in Malone. On May 23, 1953, she married Edwin G. Hall in South Edwards. He predeceased her on November 1, 2007.
Polly worked at the St. Regis Nursing Home for many years, retiring as a certified nurse’s aide. During the construction of the Seaway, she worked at Bob’s Motel. She was a member of the Eastern Star and had a great passion for caring for others, cleaning, and loved flowers.
Polly is survived by her daughters, Norma Jean LaRock of Lafargeville; Susan Jean LaDuca of Phoenix, Arizona; and Edwina Helen Juda of Highland Village, Texas; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; her sisters, Marion Sullivan, Thelma Bango, Bernice Ingraham, and Helen Dundon; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas and Bernard Sullivan; and her sister, Florence Tuttle.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call on Friday, September 16th beginning at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, when her funeral service will be held. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
