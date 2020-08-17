Massena: The family notes the passing of Pearl A. Premo, age 87 previously of Depot Street, Helena, NY on Aug. Friday 14, 2020. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Private viewing will be held at the convenience of the family with a Mass of Christian Burial for Pearl will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020 at The Church of The Sacred Heart. Burial will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence, NY. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences with the family by visiting online, www.PhillipsMemorial.com
