LOWVILLE- Pearl A. Zehr, 94, of Brookside Circle, Lowville, passed away on Sunday morning, June 11, 2023 at her home. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in the Croghan Mennonite Cemetery, Kirschnerville Road, Croghan with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 AM at Croghan Mennonite Church. Calling hours will be from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00pm and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00pm at on Tuesday, June 13 Croghan Mennonite Church. Contributions may be made in her name to Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm, c/o Donald Roggie, 4491 Boshart Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc.Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
Pearl A. Zehr
