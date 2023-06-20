LOWVILLE- Pearl A. Zehr, 94, of Brookside Circle, Lowville, passed away on Sunday morning, June 11, 2023 at her home. She is survived by her siblings, Alvin Zehr Jr. of Lowville, Eunice Gingerich of Lowville, Paul and Mary Zehr of Lititz, PA, Elizabeth and Roger Crassi of Clarence, NY, LeEtta and Albert Owens of Castorland, Lena Zehr of Lancaster, PA, Vera Ferguson of Cincinatti, OH, Mary Graves of Castorland, Arthur Zehr of East Alton, Ill., David and Mary Zehr of Brewerton, NY; sisters-in-law, Belva Zehr, Pauline Zehr, Elma Zehr Ebersole, and Jane Zehr; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by three sisters, Ellen Martin, Widrick, Adeline Knechtel, and Beulah Roggie; five brothers, Richard, Kenneth, Mark, Joseph and Lloyd Zehr; sisters-in-law, Irene Zehr, Eileen Zehr, and Linda Zehr; brothers-in-law, Beryl Gingerich, Maurice Graves, Merle Roggie, Wilson Knechtel, Stanley Ferguson, Ernest Martin and Ernest Widrick. Pearl was born on March 29, 1929 at home in Naumburg, NY, a daughter of the late Alvin and Vera Moser Zehr and attended a one room school house in Naumburg and Indian River. She received a GED diploma. Pearl served two years in voluntary service at Vassar Mennonite Mission in Vassar, Michigan. She earned a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Mennonite College and taught first grade at Beaver River Central School for 25 ½ years, retiring in 1991. After her retirement Pearl volunteered for several years working one-on-one with 1st and 2nd grade students at Beaver River Central School. Pearl was a member of Croghan Mennonite Church and active in Dorcas Sisters sewing circle at her church. She also served on the Board of Directors at the Agape Shoppe and the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association and she volunteered at both organizations. Pearl was a member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed quilting, reading and bird watching and especially enjoyed time with her family. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in the Croghan Mennonite Cemetery, Kirschnerville Road, Croghan with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 AM at Croghan Mennonite Church. Calling hours will be from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00pm and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00pm at on Tuesday, June 13 Croghan Mennonite Church. Contributions may be made in her name to Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm, c/o Donald Roggie, 4491 Boshart Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
