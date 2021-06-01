LOWVILLE, NY ~ A Memorial Service for Pearl Hirschey Farney, 99, formerly of Lowville, who died on December 26, 2020 at Sunset Nursing Home, Boonville, will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Mennonite Church in New Bremen. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Prior to Mrs. Farney’s service, her family will greet friends and family in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
