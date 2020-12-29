LOWVILLE, NY ~ Pearl Hirschey Farney, 99, formerly of Lowville and Croghan, passed peacefully on December 26, 2020 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, where she had resided since March.
Born July 12, 1921 in the Town of New Bremen, NY, the youngest of six children, to Joseph and Mollie (Zehr) Lehman. Pearl resided on her family’s Brewery Hill Road farm until the age of 3 when her family moved to the Village of Croghan where her father became employed at the Lehman and Zehr Lumber Company. She attended a one room Brewery Hill schoolhouse from 6 until 9, before transferring to a schoolhouse in Croghan from 9 to 14, and then attended Lowville Academy from where she eventually earned her diploma.
Pearl was united in marriage to Ralph Hirschey, a decorated WWII veteran, on June 1, 1946 at the Lowville Baptist Parsonage in Lowville. A year later, she and her husband moved to Harrisville where they purchased a home and a Ford Dealership, where she performed bookkeeping and clerical duties while Ralph sold cars and managed the dealership, which they both owned and operated until their retirement in 1983. During their many years in Harrisville, they also established and operated Hirschey’s Diner in the village.
While in Harrisville, Pearl was a member of the ladies Fort Nightly Club, worked as an election poll volunteer, and enjoyed many years of participating in golf and bowling leagues. She especially enjoyed genealogy and had her Farney, Virkler, Zehr books always close by for reference. Other favorite pastimes included knitting, playing cards (especially Euchre), boating, traveling, and spending winters in Sarasota, Florida.
Following their retirement, they built a home on Williams Street in Croghan where they resided until Ralph’s passing in 1995.
On September 4, 1999, she married longtime friend, Perry Farney, and they continued their walk of life together finding pleasure in traveling, watching NY Yankee baseball, boating and spending winters in Florida until Perry’s passing in 2011. She had resided at Brookside Retirement Community in Lowville for the last 23 years.
In her early years, Pearl joined the Croghan Amish Mennonite Church where her father served as a minister. She later became a member of the newly established First Mennonite Church of New Bremen in 1941, where throughout her life she was involved with various church activities such as Homebuilders, Sewing Circle and Senior Fellowship, etc. Until her death, she remained one of the last two charter members of the New Bremen Congregation.
Surviving are three children, Trinda Hirschey Bishop (Tom), of Greenwood Village, CO, Jeffrey R. Hirschey (Brenda), of Croghan, and Suzanne Hirschey Jenack (Bill), of Fairport, NY; seven grandchildren, Zachary Bishop and Griffen Bishop O’Shaughnessy, both of Denver, CO, Troy Hirschey and Leah Hirschey Schneider, both of Croghan, McKenzie Jenack Cook, of Lubbock, TX, Kasey Jenack Wheeler, of Parker, CO, and Kelly Jenack Leasure, of Canadaigua, NY, and twenty great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Marion Zehr Grau and Mildred McHale Zehr, and three brothers, Elmer, Earl and Jonathan Lehman.
Memorial gifts in Pearl’s memory may be made to First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, 8383 NYS Rt. 812, Lowville, NY 13367, Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Rd., Lowville, NY 13367, or, to Adirondack Heritage Association, c/o Donald Roggie, 4491 Boshart Rd., Lowville, NY 13367.
A Memorial Service for Pearl will be held in late May, 2021, at the First Mennonite Church in New Bremen on a date and time to be announced. Interment will be in the church’s cemetery.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan. Online obituary and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.