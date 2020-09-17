MASSENA - Pearl N. (Jock) Anderson, 90, of Barnhart Road, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020 at her home.
Among her survivors are her 5 children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 2 sisters.
At her request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Brasher Iron Works Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
