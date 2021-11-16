The Celebration of Life for Peggy L. Marshall will be 5:30pm – 8:00pm Monday, November 22nd at the Watertown American Legion Post 61. Calling hours will precede the celebration Monday from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held at the convenience of her family.
Peggy was picked up by the angels and delivered to heaven on November 6th, 2021. She was 67 years old.
Born, Peggy L. Tanner July 14, 1954, the youngest daughter of Karl “Pipe Wrench” & Ida Tanner.
Peggy attended Watertown High School graduating in 1973 with her diploma and an LPN license from the BOCES program.
She enjoyed a beautiful nursing career for 48 years. Peggy was blessed to work at such places as Mercy Hospital 4th floor, House of the Good Samaritan where she worked in the ER for 16 years. Peggy worked at Urgent Care in Watertown while also working as a school nurse for IHC intermediate and lastly at Watertown High School. Peggy really enjoyed working with the staff and all the kids which brought much joy to her life.
Peggy enjoyed bowling, golfing, time with her two wonderful sons and family time at their cottage together.
“Gracie” Peggy’s beloved dog was her right-hand gal who was always by Mommy’s side.
Peggy enjoyed multiple phone calls, text messages and memes everyday with her sister Karen. They were always talking and laughing about something. Peggy enjoyed spending time watching Ryker and Fiona it brought so much love, life, and joy to Peggy’s heart. Peggy was always there to help anyone at anytime when there was a need.
Peggy was the president of the WITAA union, Watertown Instructional Teacher’s Assistant and Aides. Peggy fought hard and was an advocate for many. Don’t worry, Peggy knew her rights & fought for your rights too.
She was a member of the Brownville American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.
Peggy is survived by her two beloved sons Karl and Joseph Marshall both of (Watertown, NY); Her beautiful older sister Karen Towle (Loudon, NH); Her beloved teacup Chihuahua “GRACIE” 14 years old (Watertown, NY); Nieces & Nephews: Sarah Prevost (Loudon, NH) Jennifer Gouveia (Loudon, NH) Maria (Brian) Phillip’s (Watertown, NY) Dylan Rivers (Irving, Tx) Andrew Gouveia (Loudon, NH) Ryker & Fiona Phillip’s (Watertown, NY).
Peggy enjoyed the inspired Word of God preached simply and powerfully with the beautiful contemporary worship music at The New Testament Fellowship Church, Rt. 12, Gifford Street Road, Watertown, NY.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
