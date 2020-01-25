CARTHAGE — Penelope C. “Penny” Guyette, 81, formerly of North James St., passed away on Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing where she had been a resident for several months.
Penny was born on April 20, 1938 in Carthage, New York, a daughter of the late Gerald and Dorothy (Webb) Clark. In 1956 she graduated from Carthage High School and went on to attend Buffalo Erie Community College’s Dental Hygiene program.
In 1959 she married Kenneth Guyette at the Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage. The couple had five children together. Throughout these years of raising her family she worked various jobs including Census, Carthage Head Start, various dental offices and Clark’s Drug Store.
Penny always felt a strong pull toward teaching. In 1982, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Potsdam State. This led to a special job with the Thousand Islands Girl Scout Council from 1982 until 1986.
Upon leaving the Girl Scout Council, she became employed as an Army Family Service Care Coordinator at Fort Drum. She remained there until her retirement in October of 2009.
Much like her mother, Dorothy, Penny believed in the power of a tight-knit community. She felt strongly about connecting people to the services they needed. She served her community by volunteering at the Carthage Food Pantry, the Carthage Area Hospital Gift Shop, Wilna-Champion Transportation Association, Baby Bundles through the Army Community Services, Christmas Angels and the Association of the Blind.
She was also a dedicated member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage.
Penny enjoyed knitting, spending time at Lake Bonaparte and hiking as a member of Clarkies Pioneers. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by five children, Bruce (Tara) Guyette of Middletown, NY; Brian Guyette of Carthage, NY; Brenda (Adam) Zafran of Albany, NY; Beth Guyette of West Carthage, NY; and Becky (Kim Jordan) Guyette of Columbus, Ohio; three sisters, Nancy Call of Carthage, NY; Susan (Gerald) Coughlin of Carthage, NY; and Lisa Wood of South Glens Falls, NY; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Jessica, Bess E., Madeline, Ian, Clark E., and Dylan; a great-gra nddaughter, Aurora; as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at church with Rev. Holly S. Evans and the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. A gathering will follow at the Carthage American Legion Post 789. Burial will be held in the Spring at Sunnyside Cemetery in Naumburg.
Memorial donations in Penny’s memory may be made to the Grace Episocal Church in Carthage at 421 State St, Carthage, NY 13619 or the Carthage Food Pantry at 495 S Washington St, Carthage, NY 13619.
Arrangements are being handled by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
