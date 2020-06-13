Penelope Eve Podkowka
LYONS FALLS - Penelope Eve Podkowka, It is with heavy hearts our infant daughter passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Penelope is the daughter of Zachariah Christopher Podkowka and Emmalee Sue Wood. She is survived by her loving sister, Kierah Marie; her paternal grandparents, Chris Podkowka and Bonnie Honey; her maternal grandparents, Herman, Tammy Wood; several great grandparents aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is predeceased by her Great Grandfather, Donald Podkowka.
Family and friends are invited to a committal service in Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Mr. James Chaufty, Deacon officiating. Relatives and friends may call after the family at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, June 16th at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Phase Three restrictions and wear masks.
