The funeral for Penny J. Putnam of Watertown, NY will be Friday, October 2, 2020 in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. at 7:00 p.m. Calling will be prior to the funeral from 4 - 7 p.m. Mrs. Putnam died at the Samaritan Medical Center on September 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was the too young age of 61.
Penny was born October 9, 1958 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Gene E. and Anita J. McLean McConnell, Sr. She attended Watertown Schools. Penny married the love of her life, Kenneth Putnam, on August 4, 1979 at Sacred Heart Church with Father Benoit C. Dostie officiating.
Penny worked at various jobs in the area and made people smile wherever she worked. Most recently, Penny found her true calling as a child care provider. Each child she cared for became family for both Penny and Kenny.
She enjoyed car rides, bowling, going to flea markets, playing cards and most importantly loved collecting pieces for her vast Christmas Village scenes.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth and one daughter Billie Jo Putnam of Watertown, her granddaughter, Shaelee Feisthamel of Watertown, her brothers Gene (Crystal) McConnell of Pierrepont Manor, Timothy (Therese) McConnell of Glen Park, her brothers Herman Boyer, Jr., John Boyer, and Thomas (Rebecca) Boyer all of Illinois, her sisters April McConnell of Watertown, Mrs. Allen (Pamela) McConnell of Adams Center, Mrs. Terry (Kandy) Antwine of North Carolina, Shelley Stover of Watertown, and Tina French of Watertown. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. This is just a short list of all the family and friends that Penny loved. she is predeceased by her grandson, Justin Feisthamel.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Donations can be made in her name to Jefferson County Relay for Life (to benefit the American Cancer Society) 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.