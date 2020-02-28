Colton — Perry Don Hamilton, Sr., 84, of State Highway 56, Colton died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at United Helpers Riverledge, Ogdensburg, after a brief stay.
A memorial gathering is being planned for the spring. There will not be any calling hours.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617 or by visiting the obituary page at www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
