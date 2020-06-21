Perry L. White, 68, died June 20 of cancer.
Mr. White was born March 4, 1952, the son of Douglas L. and Marjory (Lovejoy) White.
He was a dedicated newspaper man, beginning his career at Ryder Newspaper’s Stamford Mirror-Recorder. At that paper, he began as a darkroom technician and photographer, and moved up as sports reporter, news reporter and editor. As managing editor of Ryder Newspapers, he also edited the Cobleskill Times-Journal.
From there, he held editing jobs at the Delaware Republican-Express and the Cooperstown Freemans Journal. In 1993, he moved to the Syracuse area, where he was news editor for Eagle Newspapers, a chain of weekly newspapers serving the outlying suburbs.
In 1996, he joined the staff of the Watertown Daily Times as swing editor. He became state editor, then moved to city editor. He was named managing editor in 2014 and retired in October 2018.
Along the way he won numerous awards, including Newspaper of the Year in the 1983 New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and story of the year by the New York Cancer Society.
Mr. White served his communities in other ways, as well. He was a member of the Stamford, N.Y., village Planning Board, was the first chairman of the Roxbury, N.Y., town Planning Board and served for 11 years on the Delaware County Planning Board, serving as secretary and then chairman of that board.
He was asked in 1979 by state Sen. Charles Cook to be part of the Symposium on Rural Government, held in Rensselaerville, N.Y., sitting on the planning panel. From that symposium, the Senate created the Legislative Commission On Rural Resources, which still serves rural areas of the state.
Mr. White participated in sports throughout his life. He was a three-sport athlete at Roxbury Central School, named baseball most valuable player as a senior.
In his 20s, he played county league baseball for the Roxbury team. He also was a dedicated golfer, winning the A fight in the Delaware County Amateur Championship. For several years, he sported a four handicap.
Before moving to Syracuse, he was a big-game and small-game hunter, and enjoyed fishing for native brook trout in the streams that emptied into the East Branch of the Delaware River.
In 2017, Mr. White lost his wife Pamela to early-onset dementia with Lewy bodies. He had prior marriages to Susan Shultis, Deborah Fox and Alice Bower, all of which ended in divorce.
He is survived by step-children Chris and Sarah Alires and Megan Berman, all of whom urged and supported his move to Albuquerque.
There will be no public services; Mr. White requested of his stepchildren that he be cremated and that his ashes be scattered in his beloved desert. In lieu of flowers, Mr. White requested that donations in his memory be directed to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY, 13601.
