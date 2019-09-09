LOWVILLE– Peter Alan Colwell, 39, of 7454 State Route 12, Lowville, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at home.
The funeral will be at 12 noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, Lowville, NY with Pastor Nate Patnode, Associate Pastor and James Trainham, Officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday, September 14, from 10 to 12 Noon also at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be held privately by the family. Contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund for Peter’s children and mail to Community Bank, 7605 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by, Stacy Lamb and their children: Gage and Sayer and Axl. His mother, Ava Colwell of Lowville; his brother William Colwell of Natural Bridge; and aunts, uncles, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his father Randall Colwell; his infant sister Melanie Colwell; paternal grandparents, James and Jane Colwell; maternal grandparents Leland and Lucille DuBois.
Peter was born on September 5, 1980 in Lowville, NY the son of the late Randall and Ava DuBois Colwell. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1999 and worked at Monroe Muffler in Carthage and Liverpool. He then worked for Davidson Chevy in Boonville until they closed and then was transferred to Davidson in Watertown, NY.
Peter enjoyed playing guiter, riding motorcycles, four wheelers, snowmobiles. He learned his love of riding motorized vehicles from this dad and shared the love of riding with his boys. When he was young he worked alongside his dad in the small engine repair shop. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children.
Condolences may be made at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
