NORWOOD – Peter D. Fregoe, 71, of 56 South Main Street, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse after a brief illness.
Pete was born in Massena on April 23, 1948, the son of the late William and Veronica (Peets) Fregoe. He was graduate of Madrid-Waddington Central School. On May 1, 1982, he married Helen Louise Ruff in Norwood. She predeceased him on September 21, 2012.
Pete was a pot tender at Reynold’s Metals for over 35 years and was an avid hunter.
Pete is survived by his children, Stephanie and James Berry of Massena; Amy Perry of Louisville; and Jason Trimm of Norwood; his grandchildren, Ashley Laughton, Andrew, Catherine, and Amanda Berry; Cassondra (Brock) Barney, Molly, Marcella, Mark Jr., and Corey Perry; Asia Deshane, Mikaela, Abigail, and Breanna Trimm; and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Cathy Fregoe and Claire and Marty Gaines; his brothers, Raymond and Janet, Deveron and Sharlene, William and Naomi, and Lee and Lisa Fregoe; his sisters-in-law, Mary Miner and Lyla Chase; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Phil, Gerald “Jerry”, and Joey Fregoe; and his brothers-in-law, Ronnie Miner and Carl Chase.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however there will be no calling hours or funeral services due to the current health restrictions of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held later in the spring at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Madrid.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Memories and condolences are encouraged to be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.