Peter Gerald Keegan of Shelburne Road, Burlington, Vermont passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Burlington. Peter was born in Watertown, NY on January 10, 1952 to William and Agnes Flynn Keegan. He received his education at Holy Family School, Immaculate Heart Central and graduated from Oswego State College in 1974.
The majority of Peter’s adult life was spent in Northern Vermont. He was married to Meryl Lebowitz (Tanych) in 1978 which ended in divorce. They had two wonderful sons, Benjamin John and Graham. Peter had worked in the auto industry from salvage to new and used car sales. At the time of his death, he was employed by Freedom Nissan, South Burlington, Vt. He was well thought of by his fellow workers and his gift of gab and story telling allowed him to become one of their best salesmen.
Music was a lifelong passion for Peter. He was a self taught guitarist and vocalist. His love of music began while singing on the front porch with his brothers. This continued as he sang with “The Young People “ at Immaculate Heart Central, “The State Singers” at Oswego State University, and many local theatre performances. He and his brothers raised their voices in song at too many to count family gatherings.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, William and Agnes Flynn Keegan and his sister, Mary Ann Keegan. He is survived by two sons, Benjamin John (San Francisco, CA) and Graham (Los Angeles, CA); 4 siblings, Deanne Jones (Gerold, East Aurora, NY), Timothy Keegan (Johnstown, NY), Sarah Morgia (Bruce, Watertown, NY) and William (Ted) Keegan (David, New York, NY) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and a grandniece.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cummings Funeral Home, Watertown, NY. A memorial service will be scheduled sometime this summer to celebrate Peter’s life. Memorial gifts in Peter’s name may be made to Lyric Theater Company, 7 Green Tree Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
