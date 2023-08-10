Peter H. Wing, originally of Massena, NY, passed away on August 1, 2023 after a long illness, surrounded by his immediate family. Peter is survived by his loving wife, Eldonna, and sons David (Lynne McGurrin) of Clermont, FL, Kevin (Ana Zeledon) of Clermont, FL, and daughters, Kristin (Dan Morrissey) of Richmond, VA, and Jennifer (JB) Wing of Hypoluxo, FL, as well as grandchildren, Emily Morrissey, Patrick (PJ) Morrissey, Braden Wing, and Megan and Rylie Wing. In addition, Peter is survived by a nephew, Hugh R. Wing and sister-in-law Mary Jane Wing of Massena, NY, and stepsisters, Ann Reagan, Punta Gorda, FL and Barbara Wing of Massena, NY. Peter was predeceased by his father, Robert Louis Wing, his mother Joyce Harris Wing, his brother, Hugh P. Wing and his stepmother, Constance Cappione. Peter grew up in Massena, NY, attending local schools before his family was transferred to Pittsburgh, PA, where he graduated from Baldwin-Whitehall High School in 1960. He attended 1 year at Penn State University before enlisting in the USAF in 1962. He served 4 years at various locations in the US and the Philippine Islands, where he was Honorably Discharged in 1966. Immediately after being discharged, Peter was employed by Bendix, Fluid Power Division in Utica, NY and later by General Electric in Utica. Peter continued with GE until his division merged with Martin Marietta and subsequently merged with Lockheed. Peter held various management positions at GE, Lockheed Martin and Citigroup including Executive Vice President for Sourcing at both Lockheed Martin and Citigroup. Peter retired from Lockheed Martin in 1998 and was then employed by Citigroup until his retirement from there in 2001. While working at GE. Peter attended night school at Syracuse University, Utica College Campus and graduated in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in business/economics. In addition to his passion for his beloved wife, Eldonna and children and grandchildren, Peter developed a passion for golf,enjoying the game for over 50 years. He was a recent member of the Kings Ridge Golf Course in Clermont, FL and actively participated in several men’s groups. In addition, Peter was a voracious reader, obsessed with WWII and other American history, as well as political writings and fiction. At one point Peter had accumulated almost 500 books, mostly historical, which he ultimately donated, anonymously, to the Massena Library in Massena, NY. In accordance with his wishes, Peter will be cremated with no other funeral arrangements. Donations can be made to The Fisher House, Clermont FL., www.orlandofisherhouse.org/ a facility for families of recovering veterans.
Peter H. Wing
August 1, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.