Peter J. Ellsworth

December 11, 2021

Peter J. Ellsworth

Ellsworth

Peter J. Ellsworth, Dexter, passed away Saturday, December 11th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Rome. He was 59 years old. The funeral will be 4:00pm Thursday, December 16th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

