Peter James Lawton, 62, of Richland,NY. Lost his battle with cancer on July 7, 2019. Husband to Maureen Lawton, devoted son of Charlotte and Bob Lawton, also of Richland, NY, predeceased by Brother, David Lawton, and survived by two sisters, Linda Gilbert (Husband Bruce) of Pulaski, NY, and Lori Lawton of Lacona, NY. Also surviving are his two Children Peter Michael Lawton (Wife Vicki), and Michelle Preeman (Husband C.J.) and three grandchildren, Mason, Natalie, and Arianna Preeman, all of FL, along with many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pete served his country and was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. He was a roofer for many years. Flying ultralights was his passion and he also enjoyed birdwatching.
He did not wish to have services or calling hours and donated his body to science so that we might find a cure for this horrible disease. The family will celebrate his life in a fly-over ceremony TBA. Join “Pete’s Pals” FB page for updated information.
