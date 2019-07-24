Peter James Lawton, age 62, resident of Richland lost his battle with cancer on July 7, 2019. Peter was born October 3, 1956 to Robert and Charlotte Klein Lawton. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1974 and served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. Peter married Maureen Gorman on September 28, 2005. He was a jack-of-all trades and a roofer for many years. Flying ultralights was his passion and he also enjoyed birdwatching.
Surviving, are his wife, Maureen, two children, Peter Michael (Vicki) Lawton and Michelle (CJ) Preeman, three grandchildren, Mason, Natalie, and Arriana Preeman all of Florida, two sisters, Linda (Bruce) Gilbert of Pulaski and Lori Lawton of Lacona and his parents. He was predeceased by his brother, David Lawton.
No services will be held. Peter donated his body to science so that we might find a cure for this horrible disease. Join “Pete’s Pals” Facebook page for updated information on a celebration of life, fly-over ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.