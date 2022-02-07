Peter Jeffrey “Pete” Maurer, 67 of Southport, NC (BSL) passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Pete was born in Watertown, NY on the seventh of August 1954, the son of the late Martin and Darlene Breeze Maurer. He grew up in Lacona NY and attended Sandy Creek Central Schools NY (K-12) graduating in 1973. Peter was an outstanding athlete in football and basketball. He went on to attend Sullivan Community College in the Catskill Mountains and received an A.A. degree in Graphic Arts in 1975. While attending Sullivan he began his lifetime career in the hospitality business. He split his time between the Catskills in the summers and Miami in the winter for several years before he permanently moved to Miami and then to Charlotte, NC in the early 90’s and remained in the hospitality business in several capacities. His swift smile and cheerful outlook led him to a successful career before retiring in 2019. He also followed in his father’s footsteps and dabbled part time and became skilled in the painting and wallpaper business. He was a very dependable, devoted, loyal, and respected friend, brother and son. . During his time in Miami Peter grew a love for beach and pier fishing in the ocean. After that he could be found throwing a fishing line in where ever he was. . His love for the ocean fishing took him out to the outer banks area whenever he could and after his retirement he moved to the Wilmington area where he enjoyed his passion and spending time with his friends. He had many great friends wherever he was, especially his “Fishing Buddies” from the Charlotte area.
Surviving are siblings, David Bruce Maurer and wife Mary (nephew Kameron) in New York, George Timothy Maurer (Nephews and nieces Peter, Marie, Louis, Emily, and Elizabeth) in Oregon, Michael Martin Maurer and wife Dannelle (nephew/nieces Megann, Jordan, and Lauren) in California, and Paul Kevin Maurer and wife Kathlene (nieces Alana, Elaine, and Kiera) in Indiana.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me.”
Revelation 3:20 NKJV
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the “American Cancer Society” or the “Families of Freedom”.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.
