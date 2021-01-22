Peter K. Dickinson, 65, passed away on January 17, 2021, at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has resided since November 2018. He previously lived in Worth for nearly 40 years.
Peter was born December 23, 1955, to James and Arlene Whipple Ballou Dickinson. He grew up in Mannsville and attended South Jefferson Central School and Jefferson Community College.
Peter served in the US Army from January 1973 until he was honorably discharged in July 1974. He has held various jobs, such as, mechanic, truck driver, laborer, construction worker and more while working at Gibbs and Edwards, Coca-Cola, TJ Madden, Lyndaker Excavating, and North County Paving among others. He was a member of American Legion Post 586 in Adams.
Peter married Joann Molnar on April 3, 1977. They later separated but have remained close.
Peter enjoyed riding motorcycles, trips to Texas, cigarettes, and visiting family and friends. He especially loved being a grandfather to his 3 grandchildren.
Peter is survived by his wife, Joann, Carthage, daughters, Wendy Dickinson (Rich Gonzalez), Carthage; Crystal LeFevre (Justin O’Dell), Adams Center, and step-daughter Emaleigh Baxter, Carthage. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Coda Winters, Binghamton, Madison LeFevre and Aubrey Sunderland, Adams Center; brothers Arthur (Cathy) Dickinson, Adams, John (Teri) Dickinson, Wichita Falls, Texas, Larry Joe (Nancy) Dickinson, Mannsville; Fred (Pam) Dickinson, Arizona, Kenneth (Susan) Ballou, Lacona, and James (Norma) Ballou, Lacona, sister, Joyce (Vernon) Dickinson Rivers, Rochester, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Jerry Dickinson, James Dickinson Jr., Jack Dickinson and sisters Jane Ballou Senecal, Mary Jean Ballou Dickinson, and Patricia Ballou LaForty.
Casual attire is requested; Peter would prefer people to be comfortable not dressed up.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter’s name to NNY Veteran’s Outreach Center, 210 Franklin Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
