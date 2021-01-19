Peter K. Dickinson, 65, Worth passed away Sunday, January 17th at the Carthage Center where he was a resident. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 24th at 1:00 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am until the time of the service. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.