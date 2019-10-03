COLTON — Graveside services for 56 year old Peter R. Davis, a resident of 172 Gulf Road, Colton will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Mr. Davis passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Peter is survived by his two sons, Cody Davis and his fiancé Shelby Todd, Albany; Jessie and Krista Davis, Canton; his six grandchildren; his father, Robert Davis, Maplewood Campus, Canton; a brother, Thomas Davis and Robert Plucinski, Seattle, Washington and his sister, Barbara and Phillip Remington, Parishville and nieces and nephews. Peter was pre-deceased by his mother, Ellen Davis Born in Canton, NY on July 19, 1963, Peter previously worked for local banks in his earlier years. Peter did enjoy hunting and spending time outdoors. Memorial donations in Peter’s memory can be made to any local Alzheimer’s Association and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Peter R. Davis.
Peter R. Davis
