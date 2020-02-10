Peter S. Leone, 97, of Palmer Street, passed away February 9, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Leone was born June 4, 1922, in Watertown, son of Faro and Catherine Gange Leone. He attended local schools and served in the United States Marines in the South Pacific. He entered the service in 1942 and was honorably discharged in 1945. On December 4, 1944, he married Catherine Augliano, his childhood sweetheart, in St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Quinn officiating. Mrs. Leone died June 24, 1997.
After his military service Mr. Leone managed the Boston Shoe Repair on Arcade Street. He then became a life insurance agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for twenty-eight years, retiring in June 13, 1979. After his retirement he was the manager for the Greyhound Bus Station in Oneonta, NY.
Mr. Leone was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a life member of the American Legion Post -61 for sixty- four years. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his wife wintering in Hudson, FL for ten years. Mr. Leone’s passion was bowling and golfing, he was a longtime member of the Watertown Golf Club.
His family would like to thank the 4th floor nursing staff of SMC, Jefferson County Office of the Aging, Caregivers Staff, especially Curtis, for the wonderful care, and the staff of Jefferson County Hospice.
Surviving are his children, Anne (Peter) Andrusyszyn, Liverpool, NY, Peter N. and his companion Betty Hughes, Cape Vincent, Steven, Las Vegas, NV, Michael (Holly), Watertown, Christopher (Diane), Wesley Chapel, FL, Daniel, Rochester, NY, grandchildren, Jeremy, Joseph (Crystal), Robyn (Nathan) Pepin, Michelle, Melissa, Michael, Jr., Brandon, Makayla Gallaway (Tyrell), great grandchildren, Jocelynn, Marqel, Avery, Chiatta and Tyrell, Jr., two sisters, Vita Messina, Watertown , Marie Messina, Pensacola, FL, several nieces and nephews. Three brothers Vito, Frank and Joseph and two sisters, Angie Di Leonardo and Theresa Messina, all died before him.
Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4pm-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery with military honors. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
