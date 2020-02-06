HYDE PARK, NY – Peter W. O’Hara, Sr., a long-term resident of Hyde Park, beloved husband and father, passed away on February 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was 76 years old.
The son of the late Raymond and Geraldine (Bosjolie) O’Hara, he was born in Norfolk, NY on April 11, 1943. He was married to Judith O’Hara on July 16, 1966, who predeceased him.
Mr. O’Hara joined the US Navy in 1961 and served as a Postal Clerk on the Aircraft Carrier USS Wasp (CVS-18) during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he moved to Hyde Park and met his bride. Mr. O’Hara worked at Western Publishing in Poughkeepsie, NY until its closing in 1983.
Mr. O’Hara was also an original member of the Hyde Park Special Police Force that was formed in 1967, and eventually led to the founding of the Town of Hyde Park Police Department in 1969. He served as Patrolman, Corporal and Sergeant, and was promoted to Chief of Police in 1976 and served in that position until he resigned in 1982. He later transferred to the New York Power Authority at Indian Point, where he worked in the Security Department until his retirement in 2000.
Mr. O’Hara spent his retirement helping friends and family with handyman work and other acts of kindness. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at Dunkin Donuts, Salmon Fishing in Pulaski, NY, and League Bowling.
Mr. O’Hara is predeceased by a grandson, Riley Patrick O’Hara. He is survived by his son, Peter, Jr. and his wife, Heather, of Fredericksburg, VA, and son, Patrick, and his wife, Margaret, of Salt Point, NY; eight grandchildren, Richard Moody of Poughkeepsie, Christopher and Olivia O’Hara of Blacksburg, VA, Sean, Michael, Grace and John O’Hara of Fredericksburg, VA, and Shannon and Kathryn O’Hara of Salt Point, NY.
He also leaves behind seven sisters, Shirley Shoen and Margaret (Jack) Shepherd of Norfolk, NY, Fay (Jim) Daley of Poughkeepsie, Jackie (Cosmo) Malark and Brenda (Larry) Phillips, both of Rochester, and Joan (Ronald) Harvey of Norwood, NY; and over a dozen nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visiting hours will be from 2 to 5 Pm, Sunday, February 9th at Sweet’s Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday February 10th at the Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors will follow at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Dutchess County, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org) or the American Cancer Society, 121 Executive Drive, Suite 100, New Windsor, NY 12553. (www.cancer.org)
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
