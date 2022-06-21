Philip Archer, age 81 of Watkins Glen, loved by many, passed away May 24, 2022 at home.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Buczek Archer; children, Hope Decker (Andrew) of Canandaigua, NY and David Archer, Galway, Ireland; grandchildren, Abby (Andy) Coon, Milwaukee, WI, Alex Decker, Canandaigua NY, Aidan Decker, Canandaigua NY, Breffni Archer, Galway Ireland, and Ailbhe Archer, Galway Ireland; sister, Sue Smith (Bill) of Rush, NY; and sister-in-law, Pat Archer, Brownville NY.
He is predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Louise (Rich) Archer; brother Bill Archer, Brownville NY; and grandson Tiernan Archer, Galway Ireland.
Service to his community was an important part of who Phil was. He served as a trustee on the Montour Falls Library, Southern Tier Library System, and Library Trustees Association boards. He was also a member of the Eaton’s Neck Fire Department as a commissioner, chief, fireman, and EMT. He was a president, board member, and conference co-chair of the Northeastern Educational Research Association.
Phil’s kind and generous soul always made room for family, friends, good food, and a good joke. He dearly loved this beautiful life and the people he got to share it with.
Donations in Phil’s memory can be made to the Montour Falls Library, 406 W. Main St., Montour Falls, NY 14865 or to the Southern Tier Library System, 9424 Scott Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 for a scholarship in his name.
