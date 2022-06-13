Philip Barry Schweitzer, 88, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away on May 16, 2022, at the VA hospital in Lake City, Florida. He died one month after being diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer. His wife, Sheila, preceded him in death on January 22, 2022.
He was born on April 22, 1934 in Watertown, NY, the son of Dorothy (Van de Walker) and Martin Schweitzer. At the age of three months, his grandparents, Victoria Elizabeth (Silbernagel) and William Jacob Schweitzer took him into their home and raised him on their farm. He attended the Star School, a one-room schoolhouse, in Brownville, NY. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of seventeen, attaining the rank of BM3 Boatswain’s Mate (Shipboard) Petty Officer 3rd Class. He served two tours in the Korean War aboard the destroyers, USS Porter and USS Monssen. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1955. After his discharge, he married his first wife, Beverly Ann Besio, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, and they had three daughters; Fawn, Lori and Kimberly. His second marriage, to Sheila Linda Farrington, began in 1972. Their son, William Barry, was born in 1977. Philip and Sheila would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August of this year.
Philip is survived by his three daughters, Fawn (Gregory) Sunderland, Lori (John) Prunner, Kimberly (Mark) Gilman, and his son, William Barry (Kathy) Schweitzer. He also had seven grandchildren, Jessica (Adrian) Pettit, Gregory (Megan) Sunderland, Michael Mulcahy III, Brandi (Cory) Penuel, Brianna (Glen) Harris, Alexis DeFio, and Cody Gilman, and eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Tucker, Sawyer, Alina, Joleen, Michael, Liam and Hayden. Also surviving are his three brothers in law, Bruce (Edith) Farrington, Ron (Susie) Farrington, and Raymond (Patty) Farrington, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
After leaving the Navy, he worked as an accountant. He had many hobbies, including hiking, fishing, flying, and writing. He left behind an extensive journal of the significant events in his life. Philip and Sheila enjoyed traveling and visited Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in 1972; England, Scotland, Ireland, and Switzerland in 1996; and England, predominantly Yorkshire, in 1999.
There will be a graveside memorial service for both Philip and Sheila, at ten o’clock on the morning of Saturday, June 18th. Services will be held at the Highland Cemetery on West Seneca Turnpike in Marcellus, NY. Rev. Dr. Steve Moore, of the Marcellus Episcopal Church, officiating.
