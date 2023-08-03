Philip Dean Hills

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.