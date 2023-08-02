Skip to main content
CROGHAN – Philip Dean Hills, 65, of Erie Canal Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 1, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital after suffering a heart attack. The funeral will be Friday, August 4, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen, with Ed Steckly, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the First Mennonite Church Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; First Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 417, Lowville, NY 13367; or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7782 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

