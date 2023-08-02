CROGHAN – Philip Dean Hills, 65, of Erie Canal Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 1, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital after suffering a heart attack. The funeral will be Friday, August 4, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen, with Ed Steckly, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the First Mennonite Church Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; First Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 417, Lowville, NY 13367; or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7782 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
Philip Dean Hills
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.