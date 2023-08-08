CROGHAN – Philip Dean Hills, 65, of Erie Canal Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 1, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital after suffering a heart attack. The funeral will be Friday, August 4, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen, with Ed Steckly, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the First Mennonite Church Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; First Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 417, Lowville, NY 13367; or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7782 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane; two brothers and their wives, Larry R. and Ruth Hills of North Canton, Ohio; Mark L. and Nicole Hills of Croghan; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John W. “Jack” and Clara E. Bush Matulewicz of Lowville; three brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Andrew and Cathy Matulewicz of Penn Yan; Walt Matulewicz of Lowville; and Greg Buckingham of Queensbury; aunts, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Ronald Hills, who passed away on November 4, 2007; his mother, Imelda Hills, who passed away on April 2, 2017; a sister-in-law, Rita M. Buckingham, who passed away on October 31, 2009; and a sister-in-law, Debra Matulewicz, who passed away on November 7, 2018. Philip was born on April 3, 1958 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Ronald and Imelda Widrick Hills. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1976, where he attended Lewis County B.O.C.E.S for Electrical Trades. On July 19, 1976, Phil began working for Climax Manufacturing in Lowville, where he held the positions of hot stamping, bearer, operator of 44, 47, 55 and 40 inch lines, and also as make ready man and die and knife maker. He traveled to Germany and Wisconsin for Climax, and helped make the decision on the purchase of a cutter and printer. He also filled in as Technical Leader. On July 15, 1989, he married Jane E. Matulewicz at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. After Climax Manufacturing’s closure on April 1, 2016, Phil received a job offer that evening to work for Car-Freshner Corp. in Watertown. He had an opportunity to travel to Germany and Denmark at the beginning of his career at Car-Freshner. In later years he held the position of Quality Assurance Inspector until his retirement in April 2021. Mr. Hills was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen, where he was a past Sunday school teacher, usher, and trustee. His hobbies were gardening, cutting wood, traveling, woodworking, and helping on MDS projects. Philip’s family would like to say a special thank you to all who were there at the scene to provide help and give support, it means so much. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
