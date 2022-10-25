BOMBAY - Philip E. Therrien, 84, of Bombay died at C.V.P.H on October 16, 2022 with his family and wife of 62 yrs. at his side.
Philip served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator. After completion of his military career, he was employed by Reynolds’s Metals Co. in Massena N.Y.
On July 2, 1960, he married Shirley Ghostlaw, they went on to have five children, Lisa (Greg) Mastracco, Stephanie Beaver, Valerie Jacobs, Camille (Lynn) Therrien, Eric (Cathy) Therrien. He is survived by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Philip selflessly gifted his body to the UVM Larner College of Medicine. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Philip’s name to: Hope Lodge 237 East Ave. Burlington, Vt. 05401 or St. Peter’s Parish 212 Main St. Massena, N.Y 13662.
Local arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com
