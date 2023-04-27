Skip to main content
Philip J. Lyman

Philip J. Lyman

Philip J. Lyman, 73, formerly of Watertown, passed away April 24, 2023 at St. Josephs Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Surviving are his sons, Seamus and Paul.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

