Philip J. Lyman, 73, formerly of Watertown, passed away April 24, 2023 at St. Josephs Hospital in Syracuse, NY.
Surviving are his sons, Seamus and Paul.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow.
