Philip M. Pauling, Adams, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on the morning of Sunday, September 4th. He was 70 years old.
The funeral service will be 3:00pm Thursday, September 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Father John Gaffney officiating. Burial will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm.
Philip was born in Rochester on June 8th, 1952, a son of Janice and Norman Pauling. He was educated locally and graduated with the Watertown High School class of 1970.
Following graduation Philip enlisted with the United States Air Force where he worked on the B52 Bomber hounddog missile system. While home, during leave, Philip enjoyed spending time riding snowmobiles and visiting his friends, family, and girlfriend, Pat.
Following an honorable discharge Philip enrolled at Canton A.T.C. where he would receive a degree in electrical system design and installation. Philip worked as a Journeyman Electrician for Black Clawson from 1978-1986, Schoeller Paper from 1986-2003, and Novelis from 2003-2015.
On June 08, 1977, he married his longtime girlfriend, Patricia “Pat” Hirst. He enjoyed listening to the “dinosaur” oldies radio stations, doing household projects with his tools, and going to car shows.
Philip is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Jennifer and Mitchell Swartz of Maryland, Andrew of Syracuse, Jacob of Adams, Zachary of Adams, Harrison of Adams; his granddaughter, Adeline Swartz; his mother, Janice Pauling of Plattsburgh; and his sister, Karen and Bruce Shepard of Calgary, Canada. Philip is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Philip is predeceased by his father, Norman.
Phil will be remembered as a hardworking man, loving husband, and exceptional father.
Services are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
