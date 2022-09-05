The funeral service for Philip M. Pauling will be 3:00pm Thursday, September 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm.
Philip passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Sunday, September 4th. He was 70 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
