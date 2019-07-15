CAPE VINCENT, NY- The military graveside service for Philip R. Wiley, 85, will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10AM at St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery, Cape Vincent, NY. Mr. Wiley passed away on February 8, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home.
