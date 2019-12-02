LOWVILLE - Philip W. Smithling, 87, formerly of Jefferson Street, died Thursday morning, November 28, 2019 at Lewis County General Hospital. Phil had been a resident of the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.
Mr. Smithling was born on March 7, 1932 in Lowville of the late Anselm Wilbert and Nellie K. (Hanno) Smithling. Phil graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1949. He married Martha L. Saunders on November 24, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield with Rev. Derosier officiating. Phil worked at the Asbestos Burial Co., then went to work for Lowville Farmer’s Co-op as an appliance repairman, but helping with plumbing and electrical, milking machines and farm equipment. He retired in 1994 after 38 years of service at the Co-op. He and Martha made their home on Jefferson Street. Martha died on September 3, 1999.
He is survived by his seven children, Linda M. (Dennis) Roy, Jr.; Mary J. (Joseph) Giruzzi; Neil W. (Frannie) Smithling; Alan P. (Maryanne) Smithling; Ralph J. (Jill) Smithling; Wayne T. (Angi) Smithling; and Mark J. Smithling; twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; his brother, Richard Smithling; his sister, Evelyn Loveland; nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend, Virginia Lyndaker.
Philip is predeceased by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Smithling, and brother-in-law, John “Jack” Loveland.
He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Life member and Past Exalted Ruler (1984-85), Lowville B.P.O.E. Lodge -1605, and North Central District Ritual Chairman for three years. He also was a member of Lewis County Marine Corps League - 754 Farney Hall. Phil served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1951 to 1960. He enjoyed going there in the afternoon to play euchre, liked bowling, was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting.
A funeral Mass will be said at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor officiating. Spring burial will be in Martinsburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 3rd from 5 to 8:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home where an Elks service will be conducted on at 7:00 P.M.
Family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon at the Lowville Fire Department following Mass. Food donations may be brought to the fire hall starting at 10:30 A.M.
The Smithling family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the 4th floor staff, nurses, and doctors for the great compassion and care they have shown their father Philip.
Memorials in Phil’s name may be made to: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367
Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
