Phillip Charles Goutremout of Rochester: Passed November 21, 2020 at the age of 75.
Predeceased by wife, Christine.
Survived by children, Todd (Michelle), Tracey (Donald) Motzer, Tamara (Andrew) Villareale, & Timothy (Kandice); grandchildren, Tyler Motzer, Ariana Bui, & Trenton Goutremout; siblings, Francis Goutremout & Ethel Petrus; several nephews, & nieces.
Calling hours will be Tuesday December 1, 9-10am at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Avenue. Services will be streamed at 10am see Newcomerrochester.com. Burial at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Legion Greece Post 468.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.