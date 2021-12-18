Phillip H. Tarbell Jr.

AKWESASNE - Philip H. Tarbell, Jr., 79, of State Route 37C, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at his home.
Friends may call TUESDAY 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Due to COVID restrictions, his funeral mass will be held privately at St. Regis Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A complete obituary will air in the next publication.
