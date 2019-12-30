GOUVERNEUR – Phillip John McKinney, age 36, formerly of Gouverneur, died on December 27, 2019.
There will be visitation held at French Funeral Home, 16 Barnes Street, Gouverneur NY 13642 on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. There will be no funeral service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.