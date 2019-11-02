Phyllis A. Denesha passed away peacefully with family by her side at her residence in Black Creek, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was busy celebrating her 57th - 26th (83rd) Birthday when the Lord called her home. She was and amazing woman who maintained her quick wit and sense of humor through her long illness. Phyllis was born October 30, 1936, in Fine, NY. She was the second of five children born to Lloyd and Minnie (Johnson) Fenton. She was united in marriage with the love of her life Vernon B. Denesha on February 4th, 1956. Together they raised three children and shared 62 wonderful years of marriage.
Phyllis was employed as a Certified Teachers Assistant for over 23 years at Clifton-Fine Central School Star Lake, New York. She loved working with children and was proud of her positive impact in the education of multiple generations of students.
Phyllis was an avid quilter and seamstress. She enjoyed sharing her talents and the fruits of her labors with others. All of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren received a special handmade quilted gift for their special occasions.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters: Catherine J. (Todd) LaFrance, Leanne K. (John J.) Mazuroski, grandchildren: Nicole (Russell) Koster, Lindsey LaFrance, Kaylee (Travis) Nelson, Cari (James) Deon, Tori LaFrance, John V. (Kendra) Mazuroski, and Cameron (Victoria) LaFrance; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Phyllis is survived by her sisters: Beverly Besaw, Maryalyce Perrault and Kim Yaeger.
Phyllis was a member of The Fine Home Bureau and was active in the preservation and restoration of the Fine Town Hall.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon (April 2018); parents, Lloyd & Minnie Fenton; brother Bert Fenton; a son, Carl B. Denesha, and great-granddaughter, Olivia Marie Nelson.
A celebration of Phyllis’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Phyllis’s memory to:
ThedaCare Foundation Appleton (Hospice)
1818 North Meade Street Appleton, WI 54911
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home in Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements. Online
Condolences can be expressed to Phyllis’s family at www.muehlboettcher.com
