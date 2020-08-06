Massena: Phyllis A. Smith, age 78, of 12 McClusky Ave, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center early Saturday morning Aug. 1, 2020. As per her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Friends and family are welcome to share memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
