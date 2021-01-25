LOWVILLE - Phyllis D. Jantzi 87, of Lowville passed peacefully this morning, Friday, January 22, 2021 in her sleep at Carthage Center Rehabilitation and Nursing where she has been since November 13, 2020 following a week at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of life and burial will be announced later in the spring for family and friends. Arrangements are with Sundquist Funeral Home. Phyllis was born on May 19, 1933 in Lowville, the daughter of John E. Widrick and Ellen B. (Lehman) Widrick. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. Phyllis was united in marriage with Paul R. Jantzi on August 14, 1953 at the Lowville Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage together in the Lowville area and retired to their home on Bostwick Street. Phyllis was a stay at home mother for many years until 1964 when she started work at Beaverite Products Inc. and then Lowville Central School retiring after 23 years as a school bus driver. Paul and Phyllis spent many years after retirement traveling throughout the continental United States in their motorhome, attending many Bluegrass events and remaining very active in the church they were married in. Paul and Phyllis moved in 1988 to Bostwick Street to be care providers for her parents-John and Ellen during their later years. Phyllis is survived by her children and spouses; Paul Bruce (Ruth) Jantzi of Clintondale; Donna (Ritchie) Turck of Lowville; Florence (Rick) Breglia of Adams; Ellen (Barry) Waite of Henderson; Sundena (Lee) Cobb of Glenfield; Peter (Roberta) Jantzi of Lowville; Trinda Hayes of Barneveld; Timothy (Kelly) Jantzi of Mexico; 28 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Ronald Norton of Lowville; nieces and nephews; the Jantzi family and her special devoted furry companion Rugger. Besides her husband, Phyllis was predeceased by her granddaughter, Aleesha Cobb; great granddaughter Paislee Cobb; granddaughter-in-law, Katie Stefhon Allen; her son-in-law, Ron Hayes; brother, Edwin Widrick; sisters, Florence Widrick who died as a child; Helen Lyndaker; Adeline Zehr; Ruby Norton. The Jantzi family would like to thank the Carthage Rehabilitation Center for giving our mother the care, attention and compassion she needed during this difficult time with COVID. Special thanks to caregivers at home, prior to Carthage stay; Dave and Susie. Memorial in Phyllis’ name may be made to: Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Road Lowville, NY 13367 or Lowville Mennonite Church, 7705 Ridge Road Lowville, NY 13367.
To leave an on-line condolence of sympathy: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.