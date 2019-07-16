Phyllis I. LaDue passed away June BO, 2019 at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Phyllis is survived by her husband Frank LaDue of Norfolk, also a son and his wife Mark and Tonya LaDue of Fresno, Calif. A brother Wendell (Janice) Monroe of Norfolk and a sister Constance Euto of Massena. She is also survived by a grandson Joshua LaDue and his companion Emily of Norfolk and a granddaughter Emma LaDue of Fresno, Calif.
Phyllis was born on October 29, 1943 the daughter of the late Henry Edgar and Grace Jesmer Monroe.
Besides her parents Phyliss was predeceased in death by an infant son Gilbert in 1965. Also her brothers Ralph, David, Hollis, George, Claude, Henry and Donald. Her sisters ianthia Jones, Carolyn Fleury, Cleadore Porter and Iona Prashaw.
Phyllis was a 1961 graduate of Norwood Norfolk Central School. She married Frank LaDue on June 12, 1965 in Connecticut. She worked as a tax assessor for the Town of Norfolk until her retirement due to ill health. She was a communicant of the Church of visitation of Norfolk.
A memorial service for Phyllis will be held at a later date.
