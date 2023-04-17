Phyllis J. Garnsey,

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.